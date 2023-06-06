A Lafayette woman in the 200 block of South 9th Street reportedly saw her neighbor walk into her yard holding his head and bleeding from his forehead about noon Saturday.
The witness saw another man approach from the same direction as her neighbor, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. He left the yard, returned a few minutes later and was still at the scene when Lafayette police arrived.
When officers asked the victim who had stabbed him, he allegedly pointed at the second man the witness had seen: 34-year-old Bradley Beene.
Police followed a trail of blood from the yard, up a nearby apartment complex’s stairwell to an opened apartment door, the affidavit said. The apartment was reportedly in disarray.
The next-door neighbor reportedly told police she had heard calls for help and a loud thumping sound coming from the apartment next door, and she saw the victim leave while holding his bloody head. She saw Beene follow the victim, return to the apartment and leave again before police arrived.
The victim told police he had been having a conversation with Beene when he got upset and threw a dumbbell at him, the affidavit said. Beene reportedly hit the victim on the head several times, fell to the ground during the fight, grabbed an Exacto knife and stabbed him in the forehead.
Police noted bruises around the victim’s face, a cut on his face and wrist.
Beene told police a third person was involved in the altercation, and he was trying to break it up.
A dumbbell was found on the kitchen stove in the apartment and a table in the living room was broken, the affidavit said. Police also found a knife, but it didn’t match the victim’s description of the knife.
Beene is charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon and resulting in bodily injury.
He is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon with a bond of $1,000, according to jail records.