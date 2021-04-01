The City of West Lafayette’s public art program, administered through the West Lafayette Public Arts Team, is accepting design submissions to transform traffic boxes into public artworks, according to a Tippecanoe Arts Federation press release. This project will provide an opportunity for artists to display their work in a public setting.
The WLPAT will select proposals based upon artistic merit, implementation feasibility, appropriateness to public placement and design, according to the release. Each submitted design will be independently reviewed by the WLPAT, unless the artist specifies that a subset of his or her design are thematic and should be reviewed together. The PAT will then work with the selected artist to finish the concept and have the work recreated on the boxes by a professional company. The deadline to apply is April 16, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Interested applicants should review the full Request for Proposals document found here.
The selected artists will receive $250 per traffic box, and up to $1,250 if a single artist is selected for all five. Payment will be provided upon delivery of the final designs.