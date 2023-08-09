If Michael Miller doesn’t have access to his oxygen tank, he could die. The 60-year-old veteran, who says his lungs are at only 40% capacity, has to take a hourlong break if he stands for 15 minutes.
Until recently, he and his friendly striped cat, Tigger, lived off disability payments and rent assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Michael came close to homelessness when his rental company, BK Management, forced him to leave his apartment three weeks before the end of his lease without filing an eviction lawsuit - and apparently all because of his inability to help with an insect extermination in his apartment.
“They’ve probably done this a lot,” said Kathryn Miller, Michael’s sister. “They just scare the person to try to get him to leave.”
But BK Management claims Michael's tenancy has been an ongoing fight since March, with the management company unsuccessfully trying to get the veteran to clean his apartment and handle the alleged roach infestation.
"Everything they're saying is 100% false," Stuart Propes, a co-owner of BK Management, said Thursday. The Exponent had reached out unsuccessfully to a company representative beginning Friday for comment. "(Michael) lives like an absolute pig."
From Desert Storm to disability
Michael served in the Army during Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia in 1990. He speaks fondly of his time in the military, where he drove semi trucks, but he says he sustained permanent lung damage from the burning pit of trash in their camp.
“We had a decent setup, and 60 degrees there felt like 30 here,” Michael said, chuckling. “About 9 o’clock at night, we could take a hot shower, but you had to be fast. Get dressed and get back to the tent to sit by the heater.”
Back in the United States, Michael continued to drive trucks for a living until several years ago, when his lungs became too weak for him to work.
Three years ago, Michael moved into his BK Management apartment on Elizabeth Street in Lafayette. There weren’t any problems, he said. He paid a portion of his rent from his disability payments, and HUD covered the rest.
With a CPAP machine by his bed and a comfortable armchair in the living room, he was able to live relatively safely. Tigger liked to sit on top of the armchair behind Michael’s head, coolly observing the little apartment.
Michael said that in June, BK Management sent an exterminator to Michael’s apartment to clear a cockroach infestation Michael said didn’t exist.
“In the three years I’ve lived here, I’ve only seen three roaches,” Michael said.
Michael can barely walk, but BK Management told him he needed to pull his refrigerator and stove away from the wall. He said he did his best to comply.
“It was hard for me to move a lot of the stuff,” Michael said, wheezing a little. “I got it out on foam rollers, then the first time (the exterminator) came, he said, ‘You’ve got to move the toaster oven and microwave, it can’t be in a tower.’ He said he’d come back Thursday, then all of a sudden (BK Management) said I had refused to let him work.”
BK Management told Michael this “refusal” was the reason he was being evicted.
But Propes said an exterminator had been sent to Michael's house regularly since March to eliminate a growing infestation, which Propes said Michael fostered by refusing to clean his apartment.
"There was trash everywhere all the time, empty ice cream boxes and fast food bags on the ground. We had neighbors saying the infestation was spreading to their own apartments," Propes said. "We just couldn't allow this guy to stay."
Miller sometimes relies on his sister, Kathryn, who works in the clerk’s office at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse. She helped him through the process of losing his home. Miller said he didn’t call Kathryn for help to move his appliances because he didn’t want to bother her at work.
“The exterminator cannot move tenant items. It is the tenant's responsibility to have the unit 100% ready for the exterminator,” Cayla White, leasing and compliance director at BK Management, wrote in an email to Kathryn. “If that means they need to ask family for help, they are more than welcome to do so.”
“They didn’t accommodate his disability and then used it against him,” Kathryn wrote on a printout of the email.
But Propes said the company wasn't aware that Michael was disabled, and he had never "bothered to tell" them.
"We can't know that stuff, it'd be discrimination," he said Thursday. "I didn't even know this guy's name until today."
Kathryn, however, said there was no way BK Management didn't know Michael was disabled. When he went to the company's office, he took his oxygen tank with him. BK Management also acknowledged his cat as an emotional support animal, she said.
Propes said Michael worked against BK Management and its exterminator on multiple occasions. Usually, he'd refuse to clean the apartment. In some instances, he didn't even allow the exterminator in the door.
"It's not our responsibility to clean it," Propes said. "He never asked for help."
He said Michael cleaned the apartment only after BK Management notified him that he would have to vacate, and just before Michael and his sister began reaching out to the media.
Propes said the apartment was "professionally cleaned."
"Even after the clean, there were roaches in a spiderweb and flea eggs on the walls," Alissa Morlan, the director of business development at BK Management, said Thursday. "Clearly he had the ability to clean it, he just didn't. It's asinine."
But Kathryn said the apartment was never professionally cleaned; she did it herself over the course of several days.
"He doesn't have the money to have it professionally cleaned," she said. "If there really was an infestation, you'd think I'd find a dead bug somewhere. I never found a single one."
Communication by email only?
Michael isn’t good at using computers, so he wasn’t able to access his online renter’s portal while living there. He said he avoided falling behind on rent by consistently paying more than was owed.
He also doesn’t use email, so he said he didn’t receive the 30-day notice to vacate the apartment. A copy wasn’t mailed to him, and he said he was neither texted nor called.
Miller found out he was being kicked out because a BK Management employee mentioned offhandedly while showing the apartment to a prospective tenant that it would be available on the 10th. Miller pointed out that his lease wasn’t over until the end of the month.
He said it was only when he called BK Management for clarification that he discovered he had two weeks to leave, he said.
When Michael asked BK Management what would happen if he refused to leave his apartment, they didn’t answer. When Kathryn asked, BK representatives told her Michael needed to move because the apartment had been rented to someone else.
“When he went down to talk to (BK Management) about being out on August 10, they still didn’t provide him with a copy of the 30-day letter to vacate,” Kathryn said. “We technically got the letter from HUD.”
Then, despite not legally filing an eviction lawsuit, BK Management told HUD Michael was being evicted. HUD reportedly can’t provide financial assistance to people undergoing eviction and removed Michael from the program.
“They really screwed him over by doing this,” Kathryn said. “I don’t know what the heck he did to them but they want him kicked off the program.”
This is when Kathryn got involved and jumped to her brother’s defense, pouring over documents and screenshots when she wasn’t helping him pack to move.
“I make a bad witness, but a good detective,” Kathryn said.
“He really needs to keep an eviction off his record; it could harm him in the future,” Kathryn said. “So he’s just trying to get out to avoid that.”
“I told (BK Management), ‘Well, you have to file with the court, they’ll have to have a hearing date, and then the judge will give you seven days to get out,’” Kathryn said. “And then, the lady said, ‘Well, if you’re telling me he’s not going to be out by August 10 then I’ll go ahead and file it immediately.’ But she never did.”
When Kathryn asked representatives at BK Management why Michael wasn’t told he was being evicted, she said they told her they had sent him an email. Kathryn said Michael didn’t have an email account, and BK told her they had set one up for him on his behalf.
“They created a brand new Gmail account for him,” Kathryn said. “He didn’t know what it was (written) on a paper in there they gave him because it looks like a regular username and password.”
When Kathryn went through Michael’s lease paperwork, she found an unlabeled sticky note with a username and password listed — but no email address suffix.
She typed username into BK Management’s rental portal login screen with several different email suffixes, and was finally able to login with “@gmail.com.” The recovery phone number associated with the account was a BK Management office phone number, she said, not her brother’s.
Propes said this is the company's standard practice, and Michael was told when he moved in in 2022 that the sticky note was his email login.
When Kathryn logged into the mysterious email address, she saw many unopened emails in the inbox, only from BK Management. Kathryn took a screenshot and showed it to someone in the office at BK.
“She opened the email (on her computer) and showed it to us and Michael said, ‘That’s not my email address,’ and she said, ‘Well, someone read it,’” Kathryn said. “Well, that’s a lie, because when I had gotten into that account before, nothing had been read.”
“When I asked if they were going to mail something, she said, ‘No, it’s the 21st century,'” Kathryn said.
BK Management normally texted and called Michael to inform him about maintenance or apartment showings, Kathryn said, so it’s strange they never texted him to inform him he was being asked to vacate.
But Propes claims Michael did know he was being asked to leave, and he knew well in advance, even without the email.
"We talked to him on the phone about it on July 7," Propes said. "We don't record our phone calls, but you can look at the log. We called him and he knew it."
Kathryn confirmed Michael had been called on July 7, but he was never told he would be expected to vacate three weeks early. They told Michael only that the lease wasn't being renewed after Aug. 31, not that he'd be expected to leave by Aug. 10.
The Millers' priority was finding Michael a place to live. The Millers attended several meetings at Lafayette Transitional Housing Center, and staff there helped him find an open apartment quickly.
They are working on appealing the HUD decision, but HUD paid the final portion of Miller's rent.
Starting over
On Wednesday morning, Michael signed the lease to his new apartment in another Lafayette complex.
After scrubbing the old one top to bottom, Kathryn, Michael and their brother loaded everything in a trailer and moved.
“It kills me that they get away with this and it kills me that the apartment looks way better than when he moved in,” Kathryn said in a text. “I know they will still come up with fake reasons to keep his deposit.”
In the meantime, Michael moved into his new apartment Wednesday, which Kathryn said is in good shape.
“(I’m) relieved to be unloading things at new place now,” Kathryn said in a text. “We are so ready to be done with BK Management. They are shady and evil.”
BK Management, however, maintains that the situation was out of their hands. For months, Propes said, the management company tried to work with Michael to persuade him to clean the apartment. It went nowhere.
"None of this is good for us," he said. "We would've had no choice."