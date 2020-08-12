Restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Tippecanoe County will have to abide by new restrictions starting at midnight Friday, after the health department issued updated restrictions on earlier this afternoon.
One week after the Tippecanoe County Board of Health granted the county's health officer the ability to enact guidelines that help protect public health, Dr. Jeremy Adler released an official order detailing new requirements for county businesses.
All restaurants are limited to 75% seating capacity, which is the same restriction imposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb's Phase 4.5 of his reopening plan. Bars are limited to 50% seating capacity, though bar-top service will not be allowed, as all service must be offered to patrons sitting at tables according to the order.
The new order also restricts dance floors, which are no longer allowed. Game areas, such as like spaces in bars where patrons play darts or billiards, are still allowed to operate, but limited to those playing — onlookers are not permitted to hang around those areas without playing.
Restaurants, bars and nightclubs are also required to close by midnight, per the order.
"This order applies on property owned by Ivy Tech and Purdue University, as long as adopted by their required authorities, but does not apply on other Indiana-owned property," the order states.
A statement from Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty notes that the University whole-heartedly agrees with Dr. Adler's order.
"We strongly support the Tippecanoe County Health Department's updated guidelines for local bars and establishments," the statement reads. "Like (West Lafayette) Mayor (John) Dennis' mask mandate, Dr. Adler's order can play a major role in limiting the incidence of the COVID-19 virus and enabling our community to move back toward full economic and social life as soon as possible."