A Lafayette resident reportedly died after a home explosion about 2:25 p.m. Friday.
After the explosion, The Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the man seriously injured inside the home, which happened in the 100 block of South 28th St., and transported him to the hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
The man was likely producing fireworks where the explosion happened, the release reads, and nearby residences were evacuated.
Investigation led LPD officers to a residence in the 2000 block of Crestview Ct., where they found other hazardous materials, the press release reads.
Police say the Tippecanoe County Coroner's office will release the age and name of the deceased man at a later time.