A West Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly strangling his wife following an argument.
The woman called the police Wednesday to report that Alder Arana-Calero, 26, was hitting her, according to Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith.
Goldsmith said the couple had an argument that escalated into a physical fight, and Calero strangled his wife.
The victim did not speak English, so the Purdue Police Department provided translation services, Capt. Song Kang said. The translator said the victim said she was in the living room and Calero was in the bedroom, and then the call was disconnected.
Goldsmith said they were unable to get the victim back on the line, so officers went to the home.
Calero was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation and taken to jail. Goldsmith said there were no previous reports on file, so he is unsure if this was a recurring incident.
Calero is no longer in jail as of Sunday afternoon, according to online jail logs.