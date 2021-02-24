Lafayette officials announced Wednesday that 13 small businesses affected by the pandemic will receive a total of $105,328 in Community Development Block Grants.
Locally owned small businesses with 25 or fewer employees, located in low- and moderate-income census tracts, were eligible to apply for assistance up to $10,000 for rent/mortgage, employee payroll and/or utility expenses, according to a news release. The city received 84 applications.
Forty-seven small businesses are expecting to receive money in the process through the Board of Works. All awards will be approved by mid-March as applicants submit the necessary information.
The money was awarded to the city from special CDBG allowances from HUD in the amount of $419,000, according to the release. The Board of Works has approved 36 awards to date, for a total of $317,512.00. The remaining funds are in process for final consideration in the coming weeks.
These small businesses will receive money this week:
6thMan Solutions
Auto Diagnostic & Repair Center Inc.
Biomechanics
Brian Powell Photography
Clayton Jewelers
Hambone Enterprises dba The Honey Bake Ham Company
Lafayette Materials Management Co.
LRA Marketing/Axiom Graphix
Malena’s Hair Designs
Richelle In A Handbasket
Spa Bar
Sunshine Yoga & Wellness
Vincent’s Eye Photography