A 31-year-old Lafayette woman faces four criminal charges after two incidents Tuesday that included confronting and battering a resident who told police she did not know the woman.
Ashley Kallenberger, of the 2200 block of North 19th Street, was discovered by a manager about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday "living in a vacant apartment on the property," and she was trespassed, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
Police say they were called later to another apartment by a woman who said Kallenberger was dumping trash in front of the woman's apartment, was calling her by another person's name, pulled her hair and pushed her way inside the apartment.
When an officer arrived, he wrote, he could hear Kallenberger screaming at the other woman and eventually booked her into the county jail. She did not provide a statement about what had happened, he wrote in the affidavit, and "the only comments that she made did not make any sense."
Kallenberger faces charges of trespassing, residential entry and battery. As of Wednesday afternoon, she is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $500 bond, according to jail records.