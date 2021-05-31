For the first time since the 2004, Purdue will be represented on Memorial Day at the NCAA Championships as Cole Bradley punched his ticket to the final round.
Bradley shot a 5-over par 75 to finish the 54-hole qualifier in 4-over par 214 (66-73-75) and place tied for 28th to move on to Monday’s final round. Bradley finished tied for fourth among the nine individuals qualifying that weren’t on one of the 15 advancing teams. A total of 84 players will compete for individual
medalist honors on the Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course.
Bradley started his round on the back nine and after a pair of bogeys in the opening four holes, he responded with birdies on Nos. 14 and 16 to move to even-par on his round. A bogey on 18 dropped him to 1-over par making the turn.
He then suffered his first double-bogey on the par-4 2nd hole and followed with bogeys on Nos. 3, 5 and 6. He would record a big birdie on the par-4 ninth hole to end his round at 5-over par 75.
Bradley then was forced to wait for the afternoon wave to finish up to learn his fate on advancing to Monday.
Bradley will tee off Monday’s final round at 11:17 a.m. PT / 2:17 p.m. ET. He is the first Boilermaker since Shiv Kapur finished tied for 10th at the 2004 NCAA Championships to play in the final round.
Monday’s final round will air live on the Golf Channel, beginning at 5 p.m. ET.