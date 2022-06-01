A Purdue engineering student reported to West Lafayette police on Tuesday that he has been scammed out of $207,000.
The fraud reportedly began on April 6.
WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said the scam appeared to be the same type of scam recently used to defraud another student out of $150,000.
Both students told police they had been contacted by someone claiming to be from the German international shipping company DHL who told the students they were involved in a criminal investigation.
Here are some ways one can avoid being scammed:
* Be aware of how the criminal justice system in America works. A common scam is when someone asks for gift cards over the phone while pretending to be an authority figure, which police officers will never do.
“Even the IRS will not call you on the phone to demand that you wire them money,” Ferguson said. “If you get a call demanding money and it's not something that sounds familiar to you, it's probably a scam.”
* Understand the services that most banks offer, such as SWIFT recall. If it has been less than 72 hours since it has been sent and the amount is over $50,000, the payment can be stopped, Ferguson said.
* But citizens should not depend on Caller IDs to determine whether a call is a scam, he said, as there are ways to falsify those numbers. “People have even used the West Lafayette Police Department number to catch people in scams, which is very frustrating,” he noted.
“If you're not a money launderer, then you should have zero worries about a money laundering investigation,” he said, “and you certainly should not send someone money to prove that you're being cooperative.”