West Lafayette's redevelopment commission granted a request to fund a study on traffic effectiveness in the city's downtown master plan.
On Wednesday, the commission also approved a trail expansion in Cherry Lane in preparation for incoming developments in the area.
Director of Development Erin Easter said the traffic study will focus on gauging how successful the road networks on West Lafayette’s west side have been at managing traffic. This comes after a downtown redevelopment master plan was passed by the West Lafayette City Council in 2020.
The master plan "guides building into the entire downtown area of the city of West Lafayette,” she said. “As part of that, there is an extensive new roadway network replicating what we have further west in West Lafayette.”
The city is looking to move forward with the road redevelopments in the downtown area and need to confirm whether the grid layout used in the western part of the city has been successful at managing traffic.
The commission approved the request with no dissent.
After Purdue announced its own developments near the Cherry Lane golf course, West Lafayette is following suit with its own trail developments near the former highway.
Ben Anderson, director of public works, said many pedestrians use the sidewalks on Cherry Lane, but increased traffic in the area plus new developments planned for 2030 meant it was a good time for the city to get a head start on developing more trails in the area.
“It used to be a highway, and so with bikes and pedestrians walking on shoulders that sometimes are sometimes starting to slope off,” he said, “this board felt it was important to go ahead and get that trail built.”
Meanwhile, the Yeager Road development, scheduled to be completed in 2022, was delayed to 2023 after a cement shortage caused construction delays. The redevelopment commission approved the extension of the project, where it’s expected to remain on budget and complete construction before the end of the year.