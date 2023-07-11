Hopes were high for residents of Indiana to see the Aurora Borealis, also known as the northern lights, Thursday night.
But a three-day forecast from the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute updated on Monday predicts a disappointing skyline.
The possibility of Aurora viewings in Indiana have dropped significantly, saying even the most northern states, such as Michigan’s upper peninsula and Minnesota, would probably only get a glimpse on their northern-most horizons.
The forecast says as of Tuesday afternoon the southern-most city that could likely see the lights low on its horizon is Lansing, Michigan.
Professor of atmospheric sciences Alexandria Johnson said she’s not an expert on the forecasting process but knows there’s a lot of uncertainty.
The institute publishes 27-day forecasts, three-day forecasts and hourly forecasts. The farther out the predictions, the less accurate they can be.
“We project that ‘this is what’s going to happen’ based on (solar) activity,” Johnson said. “Whether or not that actually happens and then if it makes it to us is the uncertainty involved in those forecasts.”
Johnson studied Earth’s atmosphere and how clouds form as a graduate student at Purdue from 2010 to 2014. She then conducted research for Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Brown University until 2019 when she came back to Purdue.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there is still a moderate solar storm on the three-day forecast for Thursday, so there’s still a slim possibility of seeing the Aurora on the northern horizon.
“You got to get somewhere dark, right?” Johnson said and gestured to her computer. “There are a couple really great dark sky maps that you can look up.”
She pulled up one she likes to use called darksitefinder.com.
“It has toggles for light pollution so you can overlay it,” she said, moving the mouse across the screen to a dark green blotch northeast of Lafayette. “So you can say ‘Okay, I’m going to drive on 65 northward, until I get to this dark green area.’”
Johnson studies planetary atmospheres throughout and outside of the solar system. She finds the Aurora a very interesting topic even if she can’t see them from West Lafayette.
“I always think it’s fun to think about the connections between Earth and other planets,” she said. “We know that other planets in our solar system have Aurora. The Aurora on Jupiter are particularly bright and beautiful.”
Researchers can take data from the storms and learn more about what kind of storms produce Aurora that are very bright.
“Aurora here can help us understand maybe what that would look like on another planet,” Johnson said. “My main interest with this is like, ‘Oh, we can watch it here and we can apply it elsewhere.’”