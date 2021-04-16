The Columbian Park Zoo in Lafayette will open to the public for the 2021 season at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The zoo will operate under spring hours, opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 4:30 p.m. daily until the peak season begins on May 29, at which point daily hours will extend to 7 p.m., according to a news release. The zoo is at 1915 Scott St.
New this year is a $2 admission fee for guests ages 3 years and older.
Zoo Director Neil Dale said the much anticipated penguin exhibit is on track to open later this summer, and the newly restored Columbian Park Express Train will be back up and running once Memorial Island Phase 3 construction concludes in late June, according to the release.