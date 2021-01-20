A death has been ruled as a possible homicide after a body with a gunshot wound was found in a local apartment building, according to the West Lafayette Police Department.
A WLPD press release said 28-year-old Lafayette man Antonio Joiner was found dead in the Country Villa apartment complex, located off of Yeager Road, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The release states that the death is being treated as a homicide unless investigation indicates otherwise.
No further details were provided. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the West Lafayette Police Department.