The Indiana State Fair Commission and Board announced today that this year’s fair has been called off because of the impact of COVID-19.
Although the fair itself is canceled, according to a statement, the commission and board intend to host a modified 4-H livestock show along with “additional activities” on the State Fairgrounds in August.
Brad Chambers, chairman of the Indiana State Fair Commission, said in the announcement, “Key elements, including vendors and partners of the fair began falling off and so we pivoted, and found a way to still serve our communities."
Cindy Hoye, executive director of the fair commission, said safety was top priority in the months-long process leading to this decision.
“Agriculture and youth are the foundation of our mission and the heartbeat of the Indiana State Fair,” she said in the release, “so we are determined and proud to honor our 4-H members with a version of that State Fair experience that allows Indiana’s youth to be recognized for their dedication and hard work.”
This is the first year the Indiana State Fair has not taken place since World War II, when the fairgrounds were used for war efforts.