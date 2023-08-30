If someone sustains an injury that prevents them from having a sexual relationship with their spouse, they can potentially sue for damages.
Previously in Indiana, this has only been done for married couples. People in sexual relationships with someone they aren’t married to wouldn’t file this kind of lawsuit.
When Eric Guy allegedly sustained personal injuries that affected his sexual relationship with his then-fiancée Ashley Guy at Tropicanoe Cove in Lafayette on July 18, 2021, they weren’t married yet.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the nature of Eric’s alleged injuries is unclear, and details are not listed in any documents filed with the court.
The couple filed suit Sept. 15, 2022, arguing that Lafayette and its parks and recreation department did not fulfill their duties to make sure people going to the park were safe.
In addition to damages for hospital treatments, pain and suffering and other injuries, Ashley is suing for loss of services and a sexual relationship with her husband, which came to head at a summary judgment hearing in Tippecanoe Circuit Court on Tuesday.
The couple got married in December 2021. Between the time of the incident to their wedding and into their marriage, Eric was still receiving treatment for those injuries.
“I was deprived of love, companionship, affection, society, comfort, services and solace from Mr. Eric Guy,” Ashley wrote in an affidavit filed June 30. “Moreover, my sexual relationship with Mr. Eric Guy was impaired both during and after our marriage as a result of his injuries.”
Indiana law requires marriage to file a loss of consortium claim, but their attorney, Patrick Jones, claimed at Tuesday’s hearing Indiana law doesn’t require when marriage needs to happen.
“(Indiana law) does not require Plaintiffs to be married at the time of the injury-causing event,” he wrote in a memorandum also filed June 30. “A bright-line rule that forecloses engaged couples who ultimately marry from bringing a loss of consortium claim unduly prejudices people like Mrs. Guy.”
Jones argued the Guys were engaged at the time of the injury and already in a long-standing relationship.
He used an example of someone driving to their wedding ceremony becoming catastrophically injured. If they were on the way to their wedding and weren’t legally married yet, the couple would still have no loss of consortium claim even if they got married at a later date.
To Jones, the more equitable thing to do would be to open avenues for couples who are unmarried at the time of injury to be able to file loss of consortium claims.
He also said times are changing. It is becoming more commonplace for people to be in long-term romantic and sexual relationships without being married. This might be the time to set precedent for people to have these loss-of-consortium claims, he said.
Judge Sean Persin said he’s still considering all other arguments, but “doesn’t buy” the argument about times changing.
Keith Kennedy, who works for Liberty Mutual and is representing the city, said loss of consortium claims can only be filed if the couple is married before the time of injury.
No law has been written about a circumstance like this one for Indiana, according to a city memorandum filed June 2. No case has yet been decided to set precedent.
“The relatively straightforward question is whether Mrs. Guy may pursue a loss of consortium claim under these circumstances,” the memorandum reads. “This is a matter of first impression for Indiana’s Courts.”
No decisions were made at Tuesday’s hearing, but Persin took arguments into advisement, set a scheduling conference for Jan. 8 and ordered the parties to find a mediator. The judge also ordered each party to submit cases from other states that have seen decisions with “persuasive authority.”
Kennedy filed nine cases from several different states on Wednesday morning arguing for marriage to be before the time of injury, eight of which happened between 1983 and 2003 and one from 2022.
As of Wednesday morning, Jones has not submitted any cases from other states.
Jones declined to comment after Tuesday’s hearing.