Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday that restaurant capacity limits and face-covering requirements will remain until at least Sept. 25.
Indiana’s positivity rate has reached a plateau in recent weeks as the state continues reopening, which requires an extension to the current mandates, said Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Kristina Box during Wednesday afternoon's press conference.
Both Box and Holcomb said in the press conference they would like to see the positivity rate drop below 5% in the coming weeks.
Box also touted the effectiveness of Indiana’s contact-tracing program, saying that 76% of those contacted in Indiana completed a contact-tracing interview, well above the national average of 50%.
The ISDH is also developing a color-coded map that will rank counties on a three-point scale based on the number of cases per 100,000 residents, positivity rate and change in positivity rate.
This map, which has been designed to be used by schools and local officials, will launch at the governor’s next press conference.