Members of the Indiana Veterans Commission as well as civilians gathered outside the Indiana Veterans Home to honor fallen soldiers Monday.
"It means everything to me," Vietnam veteran Jim Bruchert said. "I lost a lot of buddies."
Bruchert wore a POW MIA pin on his cap to honor those lost in battle. He served as combat support for the Air Force in Vietnam and spent time stationed in Newfoundland.
The event was opened by West Lafayette police Sgt. Sanford Swanson, who sang "God Bless the U.S.A." and the national anthem.
Major Gen. Ericka Steuterman, a veteran of 34 years and chairperson of the Indiana Veterans Commission, gave the keynote address midway through the ceremony. She applauded the American military for recruiting the "best people" for service but lamented the fact that if the best people are recruited, it means the best people will be lost in times of war.
"This is one of the most sacred days in the country," she said.
Steuterman graduated from Purdue in 1976 with a bachelor's degree in language. She continued her education at Purdue and received her master's degree from the Krannert School of Management in 1977.
The ceremony closed with two "Gold Star mothers," or mothers who have lost a child in combat, placing a red white and blue wreath in front of the Fallen Soldier Memorial.
"This day will be very hard for the rest of my life," Stueterman said after the ceremony. "Especially for those Gold Star mothers. Because as a widow, I have options. I can meet people and have fun again, and maybe start a different life.
"But when your child is gone, that door is shut. You don't get another son or daughter. That's why this is so hard."
Steuterman, whose husband died last year, said she didn't have big plans for the rest of the day.
"To me it's not a day for barbecues," she said. "It's a day to remember and be thankful for what you have in our country."
The ceremony was fully virtual last year due to the pandemic.
"To do something like this on Zoom, it just wouldn't have the right feel," Steuterman said. "It's a good feeling to all be back together again."
Now that the risk for coronavirus has decreased in the U.S., having the in-person event became possible. But the event was closed to the public for COVID-safety reasons.
"COVID ruined everything," Bruchert said. "I hope it all changes real quick. I hope next year will be a bigger year. This year was small, but it was nice."
As attendees left, they each planted a paper poppy in-front of the monument, symbolizing the remembrance of all who gave their lives for the nation.