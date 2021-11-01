Purdue is an ever-changing institution with constant demand, but how does it ensure students’ voices are being heard? Purdue Student Government is an undergraduate organization designed to amplify student voices, with their motto “For you, with you.”
The organization has three branches, just like the United States government. One is the legislative branch, made up of student senators from each of Purdue’s colleges. The judiciary branch consists of student justices and clerks. Lastly, there's also the executive branch, which has the president and everyone presiding under them.
Shannon Kang and Olivia Wyrick campaigned last year on a platform of “Leave your mark!” and are now the current president and vice president of PSG, respectively. Kang is a senior studying political science, with minors in Spanish and statistics. Wyrick is a junior studying natural resources environmental science and political science.
The pair is responsible for being the voices of students at Purdue and are in charge of helping those within PSG create meaningful legislation in hope that the university will listen and adopt similar policies.
“PSG has three branches, and our legislative branch is the Student Senate. But then there is another senate called the University Senate. That’s not under the PSG umbrella, that’s under Purdue’s umbrella,” Kang said.
There are two student positions within the University Senate, which are filled by both of the presidents from the undergraduate and graduate student governments.
“We have a way to bring forth legislation that we pass through the Student Senate first,” Kang said. “We can modify it, we can get committees within the University Senate to endorse and sponsor whatever legislation that we want to bring forth to them.”
Having legislation endorsed by the University Senate sends a message to the administrators of the university and is how PSG has made changes with Purdue in the past.
PSG uses a process called their advocacy pipeline to ensure they are the central voices of the students.
Both Kang and Wyrick spent this past summer completing an internship with Purdue where they built relationships with administrators and began to understand the massive workings of a school like Purdue.
They chose the internship because it allowed them to create the relationships necessary to have meaningful conversations with the administration about student concerns. They also meet regularly during the semester with members of Purdue’s administration, such as Vice Provost Beth McCuskey, President Mitch Daniels and more, to discuss PSG’s concerns.
“We have the ear of these administrators, and they listen; they really truly do,” Wyrick said. “They want to hear the concerns we’re hearing from students.”
However, Kang and Wyrick know that they are not the only individuals pushing for change on the campus. It is the entire governing body of PSG and its desire to change Purdue for the better.
“One of the things I tell administrators and alumni all the time is I'm constantly inspired by people that work within PSG, the work that they do and the passion they have to make the Boilermaker experience better for everyone,” Wyrick said.
The two know that it is the collective action of those around them working to make the experience at Purdue representative of its student body. This can be a very difficult balance to achieve when they’re trying to represent more than 34,000 undergraduate students.
“No, we can’t make everyone happy, but the more voices, the more concerns and the more feedback we hear about faculty, about administration, about student life, the better that we can serve them,” Kang said.