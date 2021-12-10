Wonderland Education demonstrated the value of their curriculum and community by having two student groups perform fun, energetic K-Pop dances to launch their open house.
Temple Israel, the organization’s temporary location, hosted the open house on Thursday.
Wonderland Education is a Lafayette-area nonprofit organization dedicated to building an experiential learning community where 3D printing, coding, media creation, art, K-pop dance and anything elementary to high school aged children show interest in.
At Wonderland, kids can come in for a free education on Tuesdays.
In pursuit of building a variety of curriculums, Rebecca Goodman, the director of engagement, said Wonderland Education is seeking instructors to teach a variety of different classes. She said she “emailed 100 different Purdue clubs” in pursuit of finding students to teach subjects ranging from fashion design to mechanics, in paid positions.
“This is just the beginning,” said Tong Jin Kim, the CEO of Wonderland Education and professor of industrial design at Purdue University. “We have a bigger dream, and our goal is to bring a benchmark to our city of the greater Lafayette area.”
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis looked at their building plans through a virtual reality headset during the open house.
“This is a great first step to start the change in our educational system,” Dennis said.
Dennis compared his experience growing up in school to the education Wonderland offers.
“When I was a little kid in school, it was all book learning and repetition of facts,” he said “Experiential learning is that next phase of how we’re going to become a more educated and a more sympathetic society. It’s important that we take these steps.”
Parents and students have recognized the value of what Wonderland offers, Goodman said. It helps children learn to appreciate different cultures.
“Kids want to do things where they’re moving around, and talking to their friends,” Goodman said. “When we opened up our registration, within the first 48 hours, we had such an incredible response.”
West Lafayette Fire Chief Jeff Need said he was excited about the program.
“The police and fire department both are looking forward to the opportunity to work with our youth and share a little bit of what we do,” he said at the open house. “In our departments, the majority of what we do is hands-on, and that’s really what this is all about. We have several interactive things planned to do on the Tuesday evening program.”
West Lafayette Police Chief Troy Harris calls it “an opportunity to invest in our future.”
While Wonderland Education is still looking for a permanent location, the plan is for it to be “like an indoor treehouse,” Kim said.
“(It’s a place) where kids can bring two books and exchange them for one, hang out, drink and eat and do performances.”