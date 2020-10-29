The West Lafayette Police Department plans to purchase “civil disturbance protective gear” including helmets and body padding for officers dealing with dangerous situations, according to discussion in Tuesday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.
The board approved the new equipment for purchase, valuing it between $23,000 and $25,000. After vetting different options, WLPD chose the “Praetorian,” a full-body protective suit from the Monadnock Riot Gear line made by the company Defense Technology.
Harris said in a phone interview after the meeting that this summer’s string of racial justice protests in downtown Lafayette made it clear the department needed more protection.
“Our officers do not have protection should they be thrown into the middle of a disturbance,” he said. “I think that (the summer) really brought to light how exposed our officers are at this last protest.
“There’s so much civil unrest in our country right now, more than I’ve ever seen in my 22 years as an officer.”
Harris said the department had hoped to have the equipment by now, but it could be up to a month before it arrives.
“A thorough evaluation process was completed by a select group of officers to ensure that we chose the appropriate protective gear,” WLPD Chief Troy Harris said in a memo prior to the meeting. “Of the five brands we tested, only one was compatible with our needs — the Monadnock Praetorian.”
Defense Technology’s website states that the gear includes an armored vest to cover the torso, alongside protective pads for the thighs, knees, shins and elbows.
In the memo, the chief said the civil- disturbance equipment that officers currently have is limited to a helmet and a ballistic vest.
Several police departments throughout the nation have braced for expected tension come Election Day by purchasing additional equipment, but it’s unclear if WLPD’s plans have anything to do with next week.
“I certainly don’t want to give the impression that we’re trying to get it based on the upcoming election,” Harris said.
Editor-in-Chief Alex Weliever contributed reporting to this story.