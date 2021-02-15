CityBus may reduce or change service in response to the inclement weather forecasted for the evening of Monday, Feb. 15, according to a press release from earlier today.
Emergency service changes will be implemented in three levels depending on the severity of the snowstorm. CityBus will announce service reductions on its website and social media pages.
Service Reduction Level 1
All City Routes (1A, 1B, 2A, 2B, 3, 4A, 4B, 5, 6A, 6B, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 23) will continue operating. Several City Routes will be amended to include detours or service area reductions.
5 Happy Hollow: Route 5 will not serve the Indiana Veterans’ Home.
6A Fourth Street: The inbound 6A will not provide service to the areas surrounding Holloway Drive and Owen Street. The route will detour away from this area by continuing forward on 4th Street and left on Alabama on the regular route.
10 Northwestern: Outbound route 10 will not provide service north of Kalberer Road/W 350. From Kalberer, the bus will cross Morehouse Road and turn around in the parking lot of the Village Pantry located at the corner of Sagamore Parkway and Morehouse Road.
Service Reduction Level 2
All City Routes (1A, 1B, 2A, 2B, 3, 4A, 4B, 5, 6A, 6B, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 23) will continue operating under the Level 2 service reduction. Additionally the service reductions described in service reduction Level 1 will be in effect.
1A Market Square: Outbound and inbound route 1A will not serve Treece Meadows. The route will detour away from Treece Meadows by continuing north/south along Creasy Lane.
3 Lafayette Square: outbound and inbound route 3 will detour away from Georgetown Apartments and Miami Elementary (“The Reservation”). From Teal Road, the outbound route 3 will turn left on 18th and left on Brady Lane. From Brady Lane, the inbound route 3 will turn right on 18th and right on Teal Road.
4A Tippecanoe Mall: The outbound route 4A will not provide service to Lafayette Marketplace. The route will detour away from Lafayette Marketplace by continuing southeast along Main Street.
2B, 3, 4A, 7, and 23 bus stops on Ferry, South, and Main Streets between 9th Street and 18th Street will not be serviced. Route 2B will not provide service to the bus stop on Union Street at Rosewalk Village (passengers should board at 18th and Union).
Service Level Reduction 3
Routes 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B, 3, 4A, 4B, 5, 6A, 6B, 7, 8, and 10 will continue operating under the Level 3 service reduction. Operation of route 23 will be suspended. Additionally the service reductions described in service reduction Level 1 and Level 2 will be in effect.
The Saturday regular service schedule will go into effect under a Level 3 service reduction.