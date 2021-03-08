The long tradition of redistricting is returning in Indiana, but may be heavily altered this year because of COVID-19.
Federal congressional districts are based on the new population figures that states receive following the United States census. This year, however, census data was delayed by months because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Trump administration’s attempts to add a citizenship question.
Official census data, which was statutorily set to be completed by the end of 2020, is now set to be delivered to states at the end of September, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
In response, the Indiana General Assembly has announced it will hold a special session to redraw legislative districts when the updated census figures are released.
“This delay is a really good thing and gives us much more time to do grassroots organizing and public education on redistricting,” said Julia Vaughn, policy director for Common Cause Indiana, a grassroots organization that seeks to end partisan gerrymandering. “In a sense for us, it’s a silver lining of what’s sort of been a chaotic period of time for the census.”
In 2014, alongside the League of Women Voters of Indiana, Common Cause created the Indiana Coalition for Independent Redistricting, a grassroots coalition to end partisan gerrymandering. The coalition has grown from its original two organizations to 25 groups that seek to end gerrymandering by promoting independent redistricting commissions.
Gerrymandering is a process by which political districts are redrawn to favor one political party over another. While racially motivated gerrymandering is illegal, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that federal courts can’t prevent partisan gerrymandering.
This means that in many states, representatives can ensure that their party retains control of government for the next decade. Many have embraced gerrymandering as a legitimate strategy. This affects both federal and state districts.
“It’s been a pretty controversial decade. The supermajorities took hold after redistricting in 2011. That’s not a coincidence at all,” Vaughn said, referencing Indiana’s predominantly Republican state legislature. “I think people also noticed that Indiana has very lopsided districts that were drawn to have very little competition.
“Of the 90 congressional races that have happened over the last decade,” she said, “only three of them have been competitively decided by less than 10 percentage points. And that is a clear distinction from the previous decade.”
Republicans now dominate Indiana’s state government and federal representation. This is a change from 2008, when former President Barack Obama managed to flip the state blue, and five of the nine federal congressional seats in Indiana went to Democrats, according to online election results.
Today, only two seats are held by Democrats, and that number may decrease further if Indiana’s historically Democratic first congressional district is split.
“I fully expect a Republican power grab in the first district,” Vaughn said. “I think a lot of it depends on what the census numbers are from the southern part of Lake County, which is really trending more and more Republican over the years.”
Democracy is healthier when districts remain competitive, Vaughn said.
Indiana’s first congressional district, where Lake County is, has a large minority and urban population because of its proximity to Chicago. Handing the district to Republicans in its predominantly white southern half would diminish the voices of the more diverse group of residents, Vaughn said.
The U.S. House of Representatives congressional majority is increasingly slim, meaning every seat will matter for Democrats in the upcoming redistricting cycle.
Redistricting will also affect the political landscape of state government.
Vaughn said Indiana State Senate District 28, just east of Indianapolis, may be affected similarly to the first congressional district. The district has a sizable urban area with a significant minority population, but the seat goes consistently to Republicans because of an oddly shaped boundary which encompasses more rural and conservative areas, she said. Since urban and minority populations typically vote for Democrats, Vaughn argues that those communities may lack representation in the state legislature.
“There’s no better representation than local representation,” said Indiana State Sen. Ron Alting, who represents Tippecanoe County.
Alting said he prioritizes state races above federal races because of the power state legislatures have. States’ differing COVID-19 responses are primarily due to the differences in their legislatures, he said.
Alting does not serve on the state redistricting committee, but he said he is a friend to the Indiana Coalition for Independent Redistricting.
“I’ve always believed that redistricting should be handled by an independent commission, not by any individual,” Alting said.
But he disagrees with the notion that Indiana has been gerrymandered.
“I don’t think there’s a ton of politics involved in redistricting, but what I do think is important is perception,” Alting said. “I’m not saying there’s been foul play. I’ve been in the state senate for 23 years and I think they do a good job, but I do think that public perception is a problem.”
The U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 1 on Wednesday, which aims to reform voting by mandating independent redistricting in every state, ending felony disenfranchisement and extending early voting times.
Alting supports elements such as extended early voting and independent commissions, but said he was ambivalent about allowing convicted felons to vote. (Alting has no role in passing federal legislation.)
H.R. 1 is supported by voter-reform activists like Vaughn. While it faces an uphill battle in the U.S. Senate, Vaughn said she hopes voting reform would continue to be a pertinent issue.
“These districts don’t belong to the politician,” Vaughn said. “The problem is that in most states, the least appropriate group of people get to be in charge of this process. We have got to open it up, make this less political.”