After three hours of peaceful protest in response to police-involved killings across the country, most prominently the death of George Floyd, police scattered protestors with tear gas and riot gear late Sunday night in downtown Lafayette.
Up to 1,000 people — seemingly as many white faces as those of color — chanted "Say his name!", "I can't breathe!" and "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Around 8 p.m., they carried signs and sometimes took a knee in a peaceful protest that started in downtown Lafayette, winded its way across the bridge to campus and headed back. Most were wearing masks, but COVID-19 was not foremost on the agenda on this night.
Tensions began to rise around 10:30 p.m. as people crowded the courthouse steps. A few teenagers spray-painted on the sides of courthouse outer walls. A man jumped on a car near Wabash Landing.
Tippecanoe County Sheriff Rob Goldsmith stood with officers as protestors paraded onto the steps. Officers had been waiting all night in the courthouse in the event that the protests spiraled out of control. Goldsmith knew panic would ensue if the officers exited the building.
The intention was to avoid violence, but Goldsmith grew concerned that the protestors banging on the doors of the courthouse would break a window.
"This is what we don't want," the sheriff said, walking into the courthouse around 10:30 p.m. to give orders to officers.
The window on the lower level of the courthouse had been shattered. Someone had spray painted peace signs and "Fuck 12" onto the limestone at the top of the stairs.
About 10:45 p.m., police deployed some sort of smoke from the second story of courthouse with a loud boom. A protester grabbed the canister, tossed it back onto the second story landing, earning a roar from the crowd.
At least two dozen Lafayette police officers sped down Columbia Street, and a SWAT team of about two dozen members slowly marched toward the courthouse. Some members of the crowd were throwing water bottles and milk cartons at riot shields.
The tops of canisters hit the ground with metallic rings, and sparks fell as officers sent tear gas careening through the sky into crowds of protestors. An extremely loud bang rang through the streets of downtown, and people began yelling that officers had thrown flash bang grenades.
"Don't let them walk past," the chief of the SWAT team instructed his members, a veil of gas shielding the officers from the protestors.
Later, police confirmed the use of tear gas to disperse the crowd, which seemed to have done so. Officers said face masks are insufficient to protect people from the sting of tear gas.
"That was not my call but I support it," Goldsmith said. The Lafayette Police Department deployed the SWAT team and shot canisters of gas after the initial events at the courthouse.
"You hypocrite, you protect your white brothers!" someone shouted at the sheriff as downtown cleared out.
Plumes of tear gas and its acrid scent filled the air around 11:30 p.m., as crowds began to dwindle to less than 100 people. People had set up "ally stations" blocks from downtown, with milk on hand to pour into the eyes of anyone who'd been gassed.
During the evening, a Purdue Federal Credit Union downtown had its window shattered. Officers pointed weapons filled with rubber bullets at stragglers they encountered while leaving the area.
"Get backwards into the first alleyway you can and get out of there!" one man yelled into his phone as he walked blocks away from the courthouse.
Michael Thompson, a 24-year-old Purdue senior who was born in Lafayette, described the protests as a culmination of anger minutes before police deployed tear gas. As issues piled on, people seized control of an unjust killing that served as a tipping point, he said.
"We've been trapped in our homes, there's individuals who may have lost jobs, we have family members who are experiencing this in different ways," Thompson said. "I think that it happened, quite possible, because a lot of the other factors seemed out of our control.
"This was something that was completely preventable."
Protestors take on Purdue
Around 9:30 p.m., after people had marched down Columbia Street to the Lafayette Police Department and back, the crowd swelled in size and volume.
Teenagers had jumped the railing, climbed the steps and spray-painted two peace signs onto the stone pillars of the courthouse. Downtown Lafayette would no longer do: The decision was announced to cross the Wabash into West Lafayette, onto Purdue's campus.
A bottleneck formed at Myers Pedestrian Bridge as hundreds of people filed across into West Lafayette. The crowd descended on State Street, crowding the streets and completely halting traffic. Cars lined the roads, many honking in support.
People held signs out of sunroofs and windows, bearing messages like "Enough is enough" and "No change = no peace." Just before 10 p.m., the intersection at State and Chauncey was covered by a crowd of people. Cars sat at green lights.
"I think it's really good, people are standing up for what's right," said Austin Melder, manager at Mad Mushroom, as he and coworkers stood to clap for the passing marchers. "It's just outrageous what happened. I'm glad it seems to be in a more peaceful way here, too."
Restaurant workers throughout Chauncey Village lined State Street to applaud the protestors. Servers from Brothers Bar stood in disbelief.
People moved past Grant Street toward campus, only to turn back after rumors spread that Purdue police officers had blocked the road. Those rumors are unfounded; protestors turned away because they wanted to be seen. Purdue's campus held no audience.
As marchers moved across the bridge toward the courthouse at 10 p.m., soon to meet the most chaotic portion of the evening, chants echoed across the Wabash River.
"What's his name? George Floyd!"
Earlier in the day
At one point, when children and older people were part of the chanting crowd, hundreds of people stood on the east side of the Lafayette police station, where three officers could be seen monitoring things from the roof.
"Join us!" they shouted up to the officers. At one point, when the crowd yelled, "Black lives matter!" an officer shouted in response, "We agree with you!"
Mayor Tony Roswarski was supportive of the protests while they were peaceful. A retired police officer, along with West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, Roswarski denounced the Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's actions.
"None of us agree with what happened," he said. "It's an inexcusable act ... We always train people to use only the amount of force that is reasonably necessary to stop the aggressive action."
LPD Chief Patrick Flannelly stood behind the mayors as they gave their respective speeches to the protesting crowds.
"Our main concern is that people are safe tonight," Flannelly said. "It's a very powerful thing when you see this many people getting together.
"They should feel that way. There does need to be accountability."
Flannelly said the police worked closely with local leaders before the protest.
Kaja Leshae was the woman who first organized the protest with a Facebook post. She originally believed around 100 people would attend. The protestors' ranks ballooned to 600, and only continued into the thousands from there.
Organizations unaffiliated with her march showed up to protest, Leshae said. Her official march to the police department wasn't set to begin at 8, but hundreds of people marched through downtown Lafayette as early as 7:30.
"I really think everybody is here from a place of love," she said. "It's about peace and understanding. I haven't seen one angry face."
Can Moore, a 15-year-old high school student from Lafayette, said she was there carrying a large black sign reading "Stop killing us" for justice.
"People around me have been given more opportunities than people like me," she said, "just because of the color of our skin."
A Sunnyside Intermediate School teacher worries about the black students she cares about, she said, and she was carrying a sign: "Who's next? My students?"
"I know that even as kids (black students) get treated poorly," she said, adding that she hopes marches like this one make a difference. "We have to start somewhere."
An artist, Greg Earhart of Lafayette, found a quieter spot across the street from the east side of the courthouse doing the best thing he could think of to support the effort. "For right now I'm just doing what's right and what I can," he said. "It's lasting."
Ryan Burns, a 32-year-old Lafayette mother, said the issues society faces today have been occurring since before she was born. She said she has "a (black) son and a husband and a father and an uncle," and she's fighting to support her family and make things right again for future generations.
A 33-year-old black Lafayette resident, Travion Barbee, stood with a sign hung around his neck.
"Good cops stand up or stand down," the sign read. "Break the blue shield — blue wall — blue code of silence."
For Barbee, the issue of police violence is not an issue of color, but one related to abused authority. He believes the officer who stood by to watch Chauvin pin down George Floyd — so-called good cops — should be arrested as accomplices to murder.
"You hear everybody say, 'Not all cops are bad,'" he said. "Where were the good cops at when Mr. Floyd was being brutalized? Nobody thought to stop him.
"If you abuse your authority, you're bad, you're wrong and you need to be called out."
Before protesters turned back toward the courthouse and embarked on their trek to Purdue's campus, a woman wearing a Trump hat on Facebook Live approached police officers and offered pity.
"I'm sorry you guys are going through this," she said to LPD officers. "You didn't do a damn thing to deserve this, not one thing ... This is a disgrace."
A man with a Trump hat hooked onto his backpack stood nearby and said he is a Trump supporter who also advocates for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Mike McGrew, 32, served in the Army for 12 years and said he loves the United States. But that love does not make the country's national and local leaders immune from criticism, he said.
"I swore an oath to protect my country from enemies foreign and domestic," he said, face covered with a white mask that had "I can't breathe" written on it. "And if you're a police officer and you kill an innocent person, you're a domestic terrorist."