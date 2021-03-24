A Lafayette man was arrested Sunday night in Miami after unruly spring break crowds prompted the city to implement an 8 p.m. curfew.
Jovan Washington, 30, appeared in a Miami court Tuesday where he was charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence, violation of emergency curfew and a noise ordinance violation, according to court documents from Miami-Dade County. Washington faces one felony charge, three misdemeanors and one ordinance violation.
WISH-TV reported that Washington was arrested Sunday night after police allegedly received multiple 911 calls of reports of an extremely large crowd of up to 500 people who were blocking roads, vandalizing property, playing loud music, trespassing, drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana, burglarizing and refusing to disperse, according to a Miami Beach police report.
An arrest report states that Washington played music from speakers, encouraging the crowd to disobey police demands. The crowd reportedly responded by jumping on vehicles, causing their roofs to cave in and their windshields to shatter. The arrest report also alleges that the crowd taunted and made obscene gestures at officers as they tried to disperse the gathering, according to reporting by WISH-TV.
The arrest report said that “officers were in fear for their safety due to the growing aggressiveness of the crowd” and motorists in the area feared for their safety as the group allegedly obstructed traffic.
Washington has been released on his own recognizance, according to Miami-Dade County court documents.
City officials said more than 1,000 people have been arrested in Miami Beach since Feb. 3 as Spring break travelers have visited the city, according to reporting from CNN. Of those arrests, over 350 have been felony arrests.
Washington has also been charged with multiple crimes in Indiana from 2008 to 2019. His previous charges include robbery, public intoxication, false informing and domestic battery, according to Tippecanoe County court records.