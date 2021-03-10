A Lafayette woman was arrested Tuesday night on preliminary charges of intimidation, battery, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.
Police arrested Lindsey Neal, 32, after responding to a report of battery on the 200 block of Frontage Road, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The caller reportedly told police she was dropping someone off at the Baymont Hotel at the time of the incident. Her passenger was inside the building when Neal allegedly approached the parked car, the affidavit states.
Neal “approached the driver’s side door with a baseball bat, swung the bat at the vehicle and broke both front and backseat windows on the driver’s side,” the affidavit reads. The victim was also reportedly struck on the knee with the bat. The caller drove away from the scene, causing Neal to pursue her in a white Kia. As the chase ensued, the victim contacted police.
Authorities stopped Neal on Frontage Road and apprehended her after searching her vehicle and reportedly finding a baseball bat.
The state has requested a cash bond of $5,000.
As of 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Neal was not listed as an inmate in the Tippecanoe County Jail logs.