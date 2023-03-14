A 37-year-old Lafayette woman faces seven charges after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the thigh and stealing his phone and vehicle in September.
A probable charge affidavit filed Tuesday says Asia R. Wheatley, of the 1300 block of North 18th Street, became angry with her boyfriend just before noon on Sept. 9. The boyfriend told police he had been lying in bed when Wheatley jumped on him and began to choke him before he was able to remove her.
Wheatley then told him she was going to slash the tires on his vehicle after she retrieved a knife from the kitchen, the court document said. He said he followed her outside while recording her on his cell phone. "Wheatley then got mad at him and intentionally stabbed him in the thigh," the probable cause affidavit said. She then drove away in the vehicle.
Police found him leaning on another vehicle outside, with another person applying pressure to his thigh wound. The document said he also had marks on his neck and a scratch on his neck.
Police were able to track his phone, found it inside the vehicle on Howell Street and were able to watch the video. A witness also told police she saw Wheatley stab the man. Officers found the knife, with dried blood on it.
Wheatley's charges include armed robbery, robbery, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and strangulation. She also faces a charge of being a habitual offender.