A homeless man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to a stab a man, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
Kenneth Schilling, 74, reportedly threatened to stab the victim in the back after approaching the victim at the Wabash River overlook at Tapawingo Park on Saturday. Schilling asked the victim about a handgun he had in a holster on his hip. The victim acknowledged the handgun and at that point, Schilling became agitated and threatened the victim, according to the affidavit.
Officers arrived at the park and detained Schilling. When searching Schilling and his belongings, found a knife in Schilling’s back pocket that matched the victim’s description and in Schilling’s backpacks, found spice and a glass smoking pipe with burnt residue in the bowl, the affidavit states.
Schilling was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with two counts of intimidation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.