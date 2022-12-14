A Lafayette teenager was charged Tuesday with raping a boy younger than 7 earlier this month in a home on Chivalry Drive in Lafayette.
The boy told a forensic interviewer that he entered a room in the room and Austin D. Doremus followed him there, where the boy was molested, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A detective also watched video showing the boy and Doremus entering and leaving the room, the court document said.
Audio from the recording also allowed the detective to "hear what appeared to be a young child cry and an older voice saying stop," the police officer wrote in the affidavit. "After Victim 1 exits the room, he is crying loudly and gasping for breath."
A witness allegedly told the officer Doremus is on parole - apparently in the juvenile system - and had violated parole several times. The witness said "Doremus would get in fights with staff at the Department of Correction when he was incarcerated," according to the court document
Doremus, who is not listed in Tippecanoe County Jail records, has been charged with two Level 3 felonies, rape and child molesting.