A Lafayette man allegedly chased his fiancé with a frying pan and pushed her down a set of stairs during a drunken argument on Jan. 5.
Sergio Ruiz, 44, is being charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Ruiz was in a residence on the 1400 block of Holloway Drive with his fiancé and her 6-year-old son when his fiancé’s mother reported her having fallen down the stairs, a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday reads.
When officers from the Lafayette Police Department got to the residence, they found Ruiz’s fiancé had a large cut on her head and was bleeding heavily, blood already covering her face and clothing, the affidavit reads.
She told officers she was fine, and her parents were on their way over. She said she’d been having an argument with Ruiz and wasn’t paying attention when she fell.
When her mother arrived, she told officers her daughter had said she’d been pushed down the stairs by Ruiz and had been laying at the bottom of the stairs for about an hour before she called her parents.
Ruiz, who appeared drunk according to the affidavit, told officers there hadn’t been an argument and his fiancé had been drinking and fell down the stairs on her own.
The 6-year-old boy told his grandmother Ruiz had chased his mother with a frying pan during an argument and pushed her down the stairs which caused her to bleed.
During a later interview with police, the 6-year-old said his mother hit Ruiz with the frying pan and that he didn’t see Ruiz push his mother down the steps, but heard her fall and saw Ruiz standing at the top of the steps.
The 6-year-old said Ruiz told him to go to his room and not to tell police or his grandma Ruiz pushed his mother down the stairs, the affidavit reads.
The affidavit notes Ruiz was convicted of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, which is a level 6 felony, in November 2021. In that conviction, his now-fiancé was the victim.