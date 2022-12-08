What is an overdose?

An overdose occurs when a person consumes so many drugs or a combination of drugs – most often opioids – that they become unresponsive to stimulus and/or lose adequate breathing ability.
In just three to five minutes, oxygen levels in the blood decrease in a process called cyanosis, according to the National Harm Reduction Coalition. The oxygen loss eventually stops vital organs like the heart and the brain. The process is rarely instantaneous, the coalition says; people who are overdosing slowly stop breathing from minutes to hours after consuming opioids.
Administering naloxone, most commonly via a nasal spray, can treat the effects of an opioid overdose.
Grace Paton, program manager of the Tippecanoe County Health Department’s syringe service program, Gateway to Hope, said it’s “very obvious” when a person is overdosing.
A person will be unresponsive and not breathing. Typically their lips and fingernails will turn blue, their eyes will roll back and their jaw will lock up.
If you think someone is overdosing, Paton advises looking around the victim for any signs, like needles, plastic baggies, residue or even naloxone. Naloxone is given out for free at the Health Department building, Gateway to Hope, LTHC Homeless Services and the Home For Hope addiction treatment center.
Aaron’s Law protects people from possession charges if they call emergency services for someone overdosing. The law was passed in Indiana in 2015 after 20-year-old Aaron Sims of Indianapolis died of a heroin overdose. People who act “in good faith” in trying to help the overdosing person and attempt to call emergency services cannot be charged with possession, but if the overdose happens in a public place, the person can still be charged with public intoxication.