At a Monday meeting, the West Lafayette City Council approved a plan to renovate Squirrel Park into a community space and unanimously approved an ordinance requiring all tenants to be notified of demolitions to their buildings.
Squirrel Park renovation
The council approved a plan to renovate Squirrel Park, located on Mitch Daniels Boulevard across from the Purdue West shopping plaza.
The plan, originally created in 2016 in collaboration with the Purdue Research Foundation, includes the creation of paved trails surrounding existing fauna and mature trees, eight pickleball courts, a game corner, a "children's exploration zone" and turning a barn in the park into a retail and dining area.
Director of Development Erin Easter said the original plan to renovate the park was part of a project to extend Mitch Daniels Boulevard, then called State Street, and create Discovery Park. However, it was derailed due to the pandemic.
“This is something that was developed way before I came here,” Purdue student representative Ted Hardesty said, “and something that was done to make sure Purdue would get the revenue back.”
Jeremy Slater, the Purdue Research Foundation’s Vice President of Capital Projects and Facilities, said he hoped the space would become an area for community members from various walks of life to gather.
The proposal passed the council with seven votes in favor and one abstention, however City Councilor Peter Bunder voted against the proposal.
Bunder said that while he isn't against the park itself, he has concerns that the park would mostly be used by rich community members, leaving lower-income Purdue students disadvantaged.
“We know what is going to happen to rich (students) because the City of West Lafayette built very big towering apartment projects that are all very nice,” Bunder said. “But where will we build the dormitories that will take care of people who aren’t necessarily as wealthy?”
Requiring Notification of demolition to tenants
The council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance requiring landlords to notify all tenants electronically and physically 21 days before a rezoning hearing that could result in demolition.
Hardesty, the sponsor of the ordinance, said it came after an incident last September where a property did not inform tenants of a possible demolition happening in January except through a sign outside the property, which was previously legal through state law.
“There is some state law on notification (of demolition,) but that only entails there be a notification on the property itself,” Hardesty said.
While the demolition was postponed, Hardesty said he created the ordinance to prevent similar instances from happening in the future.
Restricting use of tobacco around public places
The council voted in favor 5-4 with two abstentions of extending the minimum distance people can smoke near public property to 15 feet.
Councilor David Sanders, who sponsored the bill, said before, people could use tobacco products a minimum of eight feet away from public properties, which is the state minimum, and Purdue requires a minimum distance of 50 feet.
Sanders said the ordinance would help prevent people from inhaling secondhand smoke when exiting government buildings.
“It’s not just to have people standing around a little bit farther with cigarettes, but just to give people a sense that respecting people’s right to breathe smoke-free air should be extended,” Sanders said.
Councilor James Blanco, who abstained, said he was concerned about the logistics of the enforcement of the policy, to which Sanders retorted that Purdue managed to enforce their stricter policy.