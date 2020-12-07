A 27-year-old Lafayette woman is in jail on $15,000 bond after police say she stabbed her boyfriend in the back.
West Lafayette police said in court papers filed Monday that they were called to the East State Street area about 11 p.m. Nov. 19, where they found a bloodied man they identified as William Cobb.
His "entire back side was covered in blood and was actively bleeding," police wrote. An officer "lifted Cobb's shirt and observed a deep laceration to his back along his spine."
He passed out and was taken to a local hospital, police said. After he regained consciousness, he told police he and his girlfriend, Rashonda Taylor of the 2600 block of Lexington Court, were arguing in his apartment at 360 Brown St., when she tore out some of his hair and stabbed him in the back as he walked away.
Taylor, who police say had been trespassed from the Waterford Apartments complex, allegedly left when Cobb said he would call police. She was arrested Saturday.
Cobb said the couple's two children, both younger than 16, were in another room of the apartment at the time.
Taylor has been charged with two counts of felony battery, felony domestic violence and a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.