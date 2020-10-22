Tippecanoe County recorded more than 100 new cases on Wednesday and one new death in Thursday's update of Indiana's coronavirus dashboard, a record-high increase that aligns with a statewide record of 2,875 new cases.
The previous high in the county came Sept. 25, when Purdue students were found to have contributed to 105 new cases.
It is unclear how heavily students factor into the 110 new cases attributed to Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health. The most recent numbers for Purdue's COVID-19 dashboard are attributed to Tuesday, when just 35 daily positives were reported.
The most recent low for the average number of positive cases reported daily in Tippecanoe was 36 on Oct. 6. Just more than two weeks later, Wednesday's numbers bring the average to 54, according to the ISDH dashboard.
The new death in Tippecanoe County brings the total to 15. Indiana recorded 12 new deaths on Wednesday and 26 on Tuesday, a continuation of the rebounding death rate that had since July hovered around an average of a dozen new deaths each day in the state. The average now approaches two dozen each day.
Despite the rapid increases observed over the past few weeks, Gov. Eric Holcomb has maintained that he is unlikely to opt for a shutdown of businesses similar to the one he ordered in March, when new daily case numbers sat just over 100.
Tippecanoe County has steadily conducted more than 1,000 tests each day, according to ISDH dashboard, which partially accounts for the record-high case increases observed lately. Nearly 114,000 tests have been administered since March, and 3,695 have returned positive, a positive rate of 3.2%.