A Lafayette couple filed a federal lawsuit last week against an archery company, the related manufacturer and Amazon after the husband was reportedly injured by a defective archery product.
Loren King purchased a M-100 bow scale from October Mountain Products through Amazon on March 19, 2016, using his wife Stephanie King’s Amazon account, according to the lawsuit filed on Sept. 20. A bow scale is a device used to measure the “draw weight” of a bow. It is used by hanging the scale from a ceiling by the mounting ring, putting the bow’s string on the hook and pressing down on the bow, measuring the force required to draw the bow when shooting.
King used his bow scale to test the draw strength of his friend’s bow on Oct. 2, 2020, as instructed by OMP, the lawsuit reads. He then attempted to remeasure the bow strength, but when he pushed down a second time, the ring split open and shot off the product, striking Loren King in the face and left eye.
The impact “sent a shock wave through Mr. King’s left eye,” the lawsuit reads, “dislocating the lens and causing other permanent injuries.” He says he still hasn’t recovered from his injuries, which include loss of sight and impaired balance and mobility.
“The acts, conduct and omissions of defendants, as alleged throughout this complaint,” the lawsuit reads, “show willful and wanton misconduct, malice, fraud, oppression and gross negligence.”
The lawsuit alleges that M-100 bow scales sold by OMP from November 2015 through March 2016 were defective because the mounting ring was not welded or crimped closed, but rather had a gap between the two ends of the ring.
Prior to March 19, 2016, OMP allegedly notified Amazon that the bow scales were defective and should be returned or destroyed. However, despite knowing the products were defective, Amazon continued to sell the product on its website.
Before or around the time the plaintiffs purchased their bow scales, OMP put out a recall statement on social media. The lawsuit, however, claims neither OMP nor Amazon made an effort to retrieve, return or destroy the defective bow scales that had already been sold.
The plaintiffs claim the defendants failed to warn them of the “unreasonable risk” associated with using the defective product.
OMP sold the product under its own name, giving customers “no indication” that the product was actually manufactured by West-Baoa, a China-based manufacturing company. The lawsuit alleges that OMP both failed to test the product once it was received and failed to ensure that West-Baoa had tested the product before shipping to the U.S.
The plaintiffs sued the listed defendants on four counts: manufacturing defect, design defect, failure to warn and loss of consortium — the right to companionship of a spouse.
For his injuries, King requests the following damages: past and future medical, optometrist, ophthalmologist and other similar treatment expenses; past and future physical, mental and emotional pain and suffering, including diminished enjoyment of life; past and future business losses associated with his impaired ability to work; and other harms, losses and injuries to be proved at trial.
Plaintiff Stephanie King said she sustained “loss of companionship, society, services and other benefits of her marriage to Loren King.”