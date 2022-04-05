Lafayette, West Lafayette, Purdue University Battle Ground and Tippecanoe County police departments will conduct increased high-visibility patrols on Thursday looking for distracted drivers, according to an LPD press release.
The law enforcement departments are joining a national initiative, "Connect 2 Disconnect," against hands-free violations on that day.
"(They are) joining forces with law enforcement agencies across the country for a one-day targeted enforcement campaign to combat texting and other forms of distracted driving," the release reads.
Motorists caught violating the law could face a Class C infraction, up to $500 in fines and points added to their license.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provided the grants for the extra enforcement in the second year of the campaign, the release said.
Indiana passed the hands-free device driving law in 2020, which makes it illegal to hold a mobile device while driving. There have been more than 6,000 hands-free citations since then and officers gave almost twice as many warnings in 2021, according to the release.
Distracted driving includes anything that diverts the driver's attention from safely operating a vehicle, from eating to listening to loud music to taking videos to texting.
“There’s a time and a place for everything, and when you’re driving isn’t the right time to be recording a video or taking a selfie,” said Devon McDonald, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute executive director. “If your eyes are off the road, you’re putting yourself and others at risk. It’s like driving blindfolded.”