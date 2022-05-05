The Lafayette City Council has approved a 10-year personal property tax abatement in an economic revitalization area for Fairfield Manufacturing, a division of Dana Corp., that is committing to a $10 million investment for manufacturing equipment.
The project will create 50 full-time permanent positions, retain 487 existing full-time, permanent positions, and create zero full-time variable positions, aside from those created or retained through the construction phase of the project, according to a news release Thursday.
“Dana Fairfield has continued to be a valuable business partner for Lafayette and our region,” Mayor Tony Roswarski said in the release. “We have benefitted from their stable manufacturing work- force in our city for many years. This is a great opportunity for us to build and solidify our relationship with them for a long and prosperous future between their company and our community.”
The equipment purchase is for the increased demand in Dana Fairfield’s off-highway business segment. The project will start June 1 and be completed by Dec. 31, 2023.