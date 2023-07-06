Running unopposed, Erin Easter is set to be West Lafayette’s new mayor.
The Democrat has been the city’s director of development since 2020, and Mayor John Dennis endorsed her to succeed him in December.
The end of June was the last chance to file to run for office.
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, a Democrat, is facing Libertarian candidate Benjamin Milanowski in the race for his sixth term.
Republican Mayor John Dennis’ Democrat daughter, Michelle Dennis, is running for the 2nd District and is assured to win. She will be joined by fellow Democrats Colin Lee, the student representative in the 3rd District, and Larry Leverenz in the 4th District.
Democrat and Purdue student Laila Veidemanis and Republican Aaron Abell will be facing off for the 1st District.
Kathy Parker, a Democrat who currently holds the 5th District seat, is being challenged by Republican James Waters.
The 6th District candidates are Democrat Stacey Baitinger Burr and Republican Jeff Brown.
After winning the primary earlier this year, Democrats James Blanco, Iris O’Donnell Bellisario and David Sanders will be facing Republicans Patrick Flannelly and Brian Russell.