Indiana voting locations closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and many voters like Bailey Horton rushed from their jobs to vote at Lafayette city hall.
Horton, 18, who joined the line at 5 p.m., said it was her first time voting in any election and she joined the line as early as she could.
“It kinda sucks because I know a lot of people are getting off work at this time,” Horton said.
Marina Neal, a Purdue librarian who said she was over 65, said she first came to vote during her lunch break at 12:15, but the line was too long because some of the polling machines were down.
“This is the second time I've been over here to vote today,” Neal said. “I’ve walked over here and voted at lunch many times (before).”
Neal said she’d never seen this much turnout in the several years she’s been voting at Lafayette city hall and that many people came out to vote because of the divisive elections.
“People have very strong feelings about what’s going on in America right now,” she said.
Neal wasn't the only person who had to come twice.
Gloria Weefner, 32, said she originally came to the polls with her baby in the car. After she couldn't find parking and the baby started crying, she had to go back home.
“(I) didn’t bring my baby this time and an hour later, civic duty is complete,” she said.
Weefner said she tried to make it to early voting yesterday but didn’t realize it ended at noon.
Justin Fleetwood-Goolsby, 32, said many people struggled with the early closing time and the lack of mail-in ballots.
He himself had to get off work two hours early to make it to the polls on time.
“Not everyone has a job where they have PTO,” Fleetwood-Goolsby said. “A lot of people in this country are working paycheck to paycheck, so they don't have the opportunity (to vote).”
Fleetwood-Goolsby said it took him well over half an hour to get through the polls, and his girlfriend had to leave the polling line early because she couldn’t afford to take the time off.
Selena Brown, 42, said she rushed to the polls after work and had to get a ride to city hall because her car broke down the day before. She originally planned to spend the night watching the “Jeopardy” championship with her mom
“(My mom) just called me, and I was like, you know what else I gotta do: exercise my civic duty,” Brown said.
Caeb Onken, 26, joined the line right before polls closed and was the last one to vote at the Lafayette city hall. He said he was later than he wanted because he was working until 5:45 p.m. and accidentally went to the courthouse instead of the polling location.
Onken said that though he was late, anyone who was “remotely responsible” could make it to the polls on time, either for regular or early voting.
“Maybe I’m not very responsible,” Onken said, laughing.