Two large apartment complexes proposed at the corner of State Street and North River Road near Bruno’s Pizza were unanimously approved for recommendation Wednesday night by the Tippecanoe Area Plan Commission.
The APC is not the final word for the rezoning. The petition moves to the West Lafayette City Council for a final vote on July 10.
The rezoned area of about 5 acres affects Bruno’s Pizza, Puccini’s Pizza, Campus Inn, Rubia Flower Market, La Hacienda, China 1 and a gravel parking lot in that area, according to the petition filed by Landmark Properties.
Nine Irish and Sparkletone DryCleaning are in the immediate vicinity but were not part of the rezone petition.
“This is a very complicated project,” said Ryan O’Gara, the APC assistant director. “It’s two buildings on two different sites. It’s building a new street; it’s vacating an old one. It’s relocating utilities.
“It’s going to be a big deal.”
The project itself is planned to take a little more than two years of construction.
“Fall of ‘23 is when they hope to break ground,” said Kevin Riley, the attorney representing Landmark Properties. “Last time they said they were hoping to open in the summer of ‘26.”
Howard Avenue, which runs diagonally through the petitioned area, would be turned into a more east/west street parallel to State Street, and a new, north/south street would be built to run through the area.
The buildings would have almost 22,000 square feet retail space in the bottom portions of each seven-story building. Combined, there would be about 590 apartments with more than 1,300 beds.
Each building, labeled “A” and “B,” respectively, would have its own, dedicated parking garage.
Building “A,” which is in the west end of the petitioned zone, is considered more of a student apartment building, while building “B” is considered to be more market rate.
“Usually student apartments will have a different rental scheme,” O’Gara said. “They are usually rented by the room as opposed to by the unit. They’re usually furnished, not all the time, but usually.”
Another giveaway is that student apartments often have a one-bedroom-per-bathroom ratio, he said.
The other building will be a little different.
“The facility will be designed for essentially a fairly high-roof retail ground floor,” O’Gara said, “but will have an option … to deliver live-work units.”
These units will allow business owners to live above their shops.
A 20,000-square-foot park would also be built on the south end of the petitioned zone and would be available for public use.
“It will come in as essentially a public access park,” O’Gara said. “It will be privately owned and maintained.”
Riley said he isn’t part of conversations between the developer and business owners, so he wasn’t able to comment on negotiations with the businesses who are affected by the petition.
The project would be the first installment of the 2020 West Lafayette Downtown Plan’s goal of creating a more urban street grid in the Levee and Riverfront neighborhoods.
“An orderly and logical network of street infrastructure must be in place so that the stage is set to accomplish the urban vision for West Lafayette’s downtown,” the plan said. “One that respects all modes of transportation and blends seamlessly with Downtown Lafayette.”
During the public discussion of the project, no one spoke against it. Erin Easter, West Lafayette’s director of development, expressed support.
“I want to reiterate our excitement,” she said, “and also our thanks to our APC staff and the developer and all the teams in being patient with us and being creative with us to find a project that will really suit the downtown master plan and the city of West Lafayette.”