Four cases of the coronavirus variant known as the “U.K. variant” were detected in individuals arriving at the University from international locations during pre-arrival testing for the spring semester — two were roommates, the other two unrelated, Purdue announced Tuesday.
One case of the U.K. variant was discovered recently in an individual who works in health care off campus, according to Protect Purdue Chief Medical Officer Dr. Esteban Ramirez. Ramirez did not specify their connection to Purdue.
“This case was just recently confirmed. I want to say about a week and a half ago,” he said. “And that individual is, as you mentioned, a health-care worker and works in a place where there's a higher propensity for that strain than here locally.”
All students were required to have a negative test before the beginning of classes, and all students traveling internationally were and are required to quarantine before accessing campus. The four pre-arrival positives for the U.K. variant were discovered during that quarantine period, according to a recent Purdue press release.
Contact tracing showed that the variant reportedly did not spread as the students quarantined, according to the release.
It is not clear whether the University can test for other variants, such as the variant that originated in Brazil, or has been testing for them.
At the Tippecanoe County Board of Health meeting today, Ramirez said that individuals who are exposed to a variant of the virus will undergo additional contact tracing, have a different quarantine period and quarantine in a different location.
“So those who have been exposed, you will contact trace back to two weeks, because we want to make sure we capture as many individuals as that might have touched that individual and been around that individual,” he said.
Ramirez said the recommendation from the state epidemiology team was that the 10-day isolation period after testing positive also works for those with the U.K. variant. However, those who were potentially exposed to someone positive must quarantine for 14 days from the time they were exposed to someone with the variant.
There is also an additional form required by the state that those sick with the U.K. variant must fill out, Ramirez said. This requires them to answer extra questions about their previous travel, which he said is important in determining if they have the variant or what they might have been exposed to.
He said students on campus who test positive for a variant or who need to quarantine from potential exposure will be housed in a different building than the other people who are quarantining on campus, but in the same general area.
“I think the fact that we have confirmed cases of the variant near the community does certainly suggest that it's here, and it probably here in greater numbers,” Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler said. “And in terms of what we all need to do to protect ourselves from this variant, really it's the same protective measures we've been talking about for many months now.”
Ramirez said that Purdue’s lab has helped to identify those samples that are higher risk for the variant and send them off for sequencing.
“The University’s current PCR test, run at the (Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory), detects three viral gene targets – two of which must be positive to call the sample positive for SARS-CoV-2,” according to a recent Purdue press release. “Identification of the U.K. (B.1.1.7) variant strain begins at the point of ADDL’s analysis of the sample, where one of the three targets, the ‘S gene,’ is absent while the other two gene targets are observed.”
“Our unique internal testing ability made us fortunate and able to catch the initial cases before returning to campus,” Ramirez said in the release. “PPHC has not yet seen any difference in the severity in the small number of variant cases we have detected.”