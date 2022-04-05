The Indiana Court of Appeals affirmed a judge's denial of motions to dismiss three class-action lawsuits, two against Purdue and one against Indiana University, that claim the universities "breached contractual promises for in-person instruction" and were "unjustly enriched by retaining" tuition, student fees and room and board fees.
IU student Justin Spiegel and Purdue student Elijah Seslar filed two class-action lawsuits against the universities, claiming breach of contract for in-person instruction, services and activities and requesting prorated refunds of tuition and student fees as damages. Three more students, Zachary Church, Jordan Klebenow and Luke McNally, who are referred to as "the Church plaintiffs," raised similar claims to the first two lawsuits but added unjust enrichment claims regarding room and board fees in exchange for housing and meals, requesting prorated refunds of those expenses as well.
A judge accepted Purdue's request to dismiss the Church plaintiffs' breach of contract claim regarding program-specific fees, according to Indiana Court of Appeals documents, but denied dismissal for most other claims, and consolidated the allegations in the two suits. Motions to dismiss the first two lawsuits were denied.
The Indiana Court of Appeals affirmed those denials on Thursday.
Tuition and student fees
The appeals court holds that implied contracts existed between the universities and the plaintiffs regarding educational instruction, services and activities in exchange for tuition and student fees, and express contracts existed regarding housing and meals in exchange for room and board fees. The universities didn't dispute the existence of these contracts, court documents say, and they breached this agreement when instruction shifted online and campus facilities, including residence halls and dining courts, were partially or fully shut down.
The universities contended that Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive orders made it impossible for them to fulfill their side of the contracts, but "assessing the viability of this affirmative defense is premature at this stage of the proceedings," court documents say.
Plaintiffs, when assessing damages, found that the universities' online degree programs offer similar degrees to in-person instruction for "substantially less than" in-person tuition, court documents say. A Purdue accounting or business administration degree costs about $50,000 less for out-of-state students in an online program, and an IU informatics degree costs more than $13,000 less for students online.
"Based on the forgoing, we affirm the denial of IU's motion for judgment on the pleadings in Spiegel's case and the denial of Purdue's motions to dismiss Sessler's and the Church plaintiffs' claims for breach of implied contract and unjust enrichment regarding the payment of tuition and student fees," the documents read.
Room and board fees
The Church plaintiffs allege that Purdue breached the contract by not providing housing or meals for the rest of the 2020 spring semester. Purdue maintains that "some university housing would remain open for students who needed to remain on campus," and "food options on campus will be continued."
But the plaintiffs argue that "only students with extenuating circumstances would be permitted to remain in on-campus housing," and on-campus food "would continue on a very limited basis."
The court found that it's "up to the trier of fact" to determine if those students had extenuating circumstances and if "very limited" dining options were a breach of contract, but that the plaintiffs make sufficient claims for breach of contract.
"Therefore, we affirm the denial of Purdue's motion to dismiss those claims."
Public Law 166-2021
Holcomb signed a bill into law in April 2021 saying that a class-action lawsuit cannot be made against a university for loss of damages arising from COVID-19 in a contract of any form. The law was signed after both universities were denied motions to dismiss and had already filed motions with the appeals court.
Both universities asked the Court of Appeals to consider this law, but the court declined, saying a party may not raise an issue for the first time on an appeal.