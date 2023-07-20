Lafayette police are asking the public for help in locating two missing juveniles.
Twelve-year-old Kymora Burgess and 14-year-old Nivea Burnett were last seen Wednesday by Beck Lane and Elston Road, near Spring Garden Apartments, according to an LPD press release.
The juveniles are both black girls with long hair, the press release reads. Burgess was reportedly last seen wearing yellow clothing and black shoes, and Burnett was reportedly last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and pink Crocs.
Police believe Burgess could be in danger because of her age.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the LPD at 765-807-1200, or to call the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.