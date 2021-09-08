Purdue will administer booster vaccinations to students and faculty in the coming months, officials announced at the Tippecanoe County Health Department meeting Wednesday.
“Right now, the boosters are awaiting authorization by the FDA, and recommendations from the CDC,” county Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler said.
The booster vaccinations should be administered eight months after the second dose of the vaccination, Adler said. It has not yet been determined when Tippecanoe County will receive booster vaccinations, or where they will be administered.
“While it is important to note that vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths, a possible booster vaccination is being suggested. as there is reduced protection for mild to moderate cases from the Delta variant,” Adler said.
This booster vaccine is different from the additional dose of vaccine that is currently recommended for people with conditions such as organ transplants, those who are on certain types of chemotherapy or those who have been diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.
Adler said some officials have speculated that COVID cases in Tippecanoe will peak in October, though that projection isn't confirmed. Regardless, Adler said, the community needs to prepare for the upcoming months.
Purdue's current positivity rate is 1.14%, as reported over the last 7 days on campus, Protect Purdue Chief Medial Officer Esteban Ramirez said.