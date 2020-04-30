Simon Property Group announced in an update Tuesday that its malls would be reopening on a rolling basis starting Friday — including Tippecanoe Mall in Lafayette.
Nine other Indiana malls will also reopen Saturday.
The company’s update noted that added precautions would be put into place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We will utilize existing traffic measurement technologies at our properties to ensure that overall property occupancy does not exceed a targeted level of one person per 50 square feet of space,” the announcement on the company’s website reads. “As needed, we will restrict the number of open entrances to the property while complying with local fire code requirements, and have queueing protocols in place to manage traffic.”
Further, all play areas, stroller stations and drinking fountains will be closed, and food court seating will be limited to promote social distancing.
This announcement comes days before Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s update on his stay-at-home order expected for Friday. Malls have not been explicitly listed as essential businesses under the governor’s April 20 executive order.
Simon Property Group malls in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Missouri will also be opening, with start dates ranging from Friday to Monday.