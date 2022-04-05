Indiana State Police have uncovered the identity of the man responsible for multiple murders and rapes in motels along I-65.
Harry Edward Greenwell, known as both the "I-65 Killer" and the "Days Inn Killer," was connected to the rape and murder of three motel clerks and the attempted murder of at least one more, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield announced in a Tuesday morning press conference.
Greenwell was never caught during his lifetime — he died of cancer in 2013, according to his obituary.
The killer's known victims as of Tuesday are:
- Jeanne Gilbert, killed in a Remington Days Inn and found on March 3, 1989.
- Margaret "Peggy" Gill, killed in a Merrillville Days Inn and found March 3, 1989.
- Vicki Heath, killed in a Super 8 Motel in in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and found Feb. 21, 1987.
All three locations are in close proximity to I-65, which runs from Gary, Indiana, to Mobile, Alabama. Investigators say there's a chance he is responsible for more murders and rapes in the area.
Greenwell stabbed and raped an unnamed woman who worked at a Days Inn in Columbus in 1990, Fifield said in the press conference. The woman escaped and reported the attack to the police, who then used DNA to connect the attack to the three previous killings.
Investigative genealogy, a technology that wasn't available decades ago when the crimes were committed, was used to link DNA and ballistic evidence from each crime scene together, Fifield said.
"The match was 99.9999% positive," he said. "It is this scientific breakthrough that ultimately led to the identification of the 'I-65 killer.'"
Fifield said ISP can divulge details of that process but said DNA was analyzed and compared to DNA samples preserved from the time of the crimes.
"Obviously we would have loved to put him in jail before he passed away, but that opportunity didn't present itself," he said. "It's not for a lack of trying. If we could have put him in jail before (he died), we definitely would have."
Greenwell has an "extensive criminal history," Fifield said, and was in and out of prison numerous times.
"I hope that today might bring a little solace to you, to know that the animal who did this is no longer on this earth," ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said to the victims' families. "I'm not gonna say his name. I think we need to focus on the victims today."
Kim Gilbert Wright, daughter of victim Jeanne Gilbert, represented her family and the families of all Greenwell's victims.
"Closure and justice may seem apparent or obvious in these cases now," Wright said, "but in many ways, the concepts are only beginning to take shape for those of us who had our lives turned upside down at the end of this killer.
"Justice can mean different things to different people. Some will believe the the identify of the killer proves and provides justice, while others will see justice as the moment a killer is convicted and made to sit in prison thinking about the damage he's done.
"We'll never know what the killer was thinking. We'll never know the why of his actions. That's just where we sit today."
Wright said Gilbert's last words to her daughter were, "I love you. See you tomorrow."
"I didn't see her that tomorrow," Wright said. "But I see her every day. I see her in me, I see her in my brother, I see her in my family."