A Lafayette woman was charged with a felony after allegedly punching a nurse at IU Arnett Hospital on Saturday, according to the Tippecanoe County prosecutor.
Lafayette police responded to a call at the IU Health Arnett hospital at noon on Saturday, the probable cause affidavit said, where a nurse alleged that she was attacked by Abigail Emerson, a patient at the hospital.
The nurse "advised she was providing sedation medication to Emerson when Emerson tried to leave the room," according to an affidavit. The nurse further stated that "she stood in the doorway to prevent Emerson from leaving and Emerson struck (her) in the face with a closed fist."
Emerson is currently being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $250 bond.