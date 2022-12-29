Because of "unforeseen issues with the facility," the Lafayette Urban Ministry Protein Food Pantry will be closed today.
A news release did not say what the issues were.
But the LUM Westside Food Pantry will be open on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.
LUM offers food assistance twice a week for individuals and families from Tippecanoe County. Here are the details:
* Open to adult (at least 18 years of age) residents of Tippecanoe County
* Must show a picture ID; must not be sick; must wear face mask
* Show up in person every Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon (except today)
* Location: Unitarian Universalist Church, 333 Meridian St., West Lafayette (Smiley Street entrance near playground)
* Pantry items: Proteins, produce, paper products, and food items from the USDA (depends on availability)
* CityBus route No. 1B Salisbury; drop-off at North Salisbury and Meridian streets and walk down Meridian