The three remaining penguins at the Columbian Park Zoo in Lafayette are in stable condition after a two-month battle with what appears to be avian malaria, officials announced in a news release Thursday.
Six penguins died earlier this fall after exhibiting symptoms of illness. Blood tests have returned with positive results for exposure to Plasmodium, the parasite that causes avian malaria, officials said.
“We are happy to say that our three remaining penguins, Shazam, Sagely, and Donner, are all stable at this time,” Assistant Director Caitlin Laffery said in the release. “We’ve seen an increase in appetite, improved energy levels, and blood values starting to return to more normal values. We are cautiously optimistic that their condition will continue to improve, and we are hoping for the best.”
Avian malaria is a parasitic disease caused by the protozoan Plasmodium and transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Affecting only birds, this form of malaria is not transmissible to humans or other zoo animals. It is also not transmissible from bird to bird.
“We were prepared for avian malaria prior to the penguin colony’s arrival this summer,” Laffery said. “We had exposure risk reduction strategies in place, including a mosquito-abatement program and the use of prophylactic anti-malarial medications prescribed by our veterinarian. Unfortunately, these measures were not enough to protect all of our birds. Although the three remaining birds are stable, we continue to monitor them extremely closely.”
Zoo Director Neil Dale said the community’s support has been tremendous and has been much appreciated.
As for the future of the Penguin Cove exhibit, which opened earlier this year, Dale says the Columbian Park Zoo is working with the Penguin Cove exhibit’s original design team to come up with additional protective measures for the exhibit. Moreover, the zoo staff is continuing to consult experts in the field regarding other preventative measures.