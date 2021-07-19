A West Lafayette man was arrested Saturday after he and a partner allegedly broke into and robbed a home, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
Ryan Lucas, 26, confessed to assisting his parter Jerry Wagner, who Lucas referred to as “Squirrel,” in breaking into a home on Kopf Lane and stealing multiple items, including a portable air compressor and electric power tools.
Officers responded to a call about the burglary Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The house, which was being taken care of by the deceased owner’s brother, had been broken into from the garage and the victim noted several items were missing.
A neighbor claimed he had surveillance footage of the break in, but that he couldn’t figure out how to access it. However, he told officers he believed that Lucas, might have done it. Lucas returnd to the scene later in teh day to tell to police that he had knowledge of the break in and that he had some of the stolen property stashed in his backyard, according to the affidavit.
Lucas was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, criminal trespass and theft with a prior unrelated conviction. According to Tippecanoe county sheriff Robert Goldsmith, he was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail.
As of Monday, Wagner hasn’t been located. Lucas advised police that his last known whereabouts were in a white tent somewhere in the woods on State Road 43 between Kopf Lane and West Lafayette.